US records 45 mass shootings in one month as violence rocks country | Ripples Nigeria

The news of the death of eight people in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in the United States last Thursday brought the number of such incidents in the last one month to 45.

From March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings, according to a survey carried out by a Washington-based non-profit organization, Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

The report said US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021 with last month’s cases the highest in recent years.

In coming out with the statistics, GVA considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman.

Here is a breakdown of the 45 incidents reported since March 16 as enumerated by GVA.

April 15: Indianapolis

Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

April 15: Pensacola, Florida

At least six people were injured at an Escambia County apartment complex.

April 15: Washington, DC

Four people were shot, including a teenage girl, in Northeast Washington, DC.

April 13: Baltimore

Police said a dice game turned violent when two shooters opened fire on a group, injuring four.

April 12: Chicago

Four people were shot, one fatally, and a fifth person was hit by a car in an early morning drive-by shootings.

April 11: Wichita, Kansas

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a house party at an East Wichita Airbnb.

April 11: Seattle

A toddler and three other people were injured when suspects fired shot into a business parking lot.

April 10: Memphis, Tennessee

One person was killed and three others were injured, including a mother and child, after gunfire was exchanged in a Memphis neighborhood.

April 10: Koshkonong, Missouri

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a convenience store.

April 10: Waterbury, Connecticut

Police responded to calls of a weapons complaint and found blood trails and four injured victims.

April 10: Allendale, Michigan

An incident outside a house party resulted in four people being shot and one critically injured.

April 9: Fort Worth, Texas

One person was killed and at least five others injured when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway.

April 8: Bryan, Texas

A gunman killed one person and wounded at least five others — four of them critically — at a cabinet manufacturer.

April 7: Rock Hill, South Carolina

A former NFL player killed six people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren, before killing himself.

April 7: Milwaukee

A 26-year-old man was charged with the shooting that killed two people and injuring two others at a gas station.

April 6: Detroit

One person was killed and three others injured after gunfire erupted from a car.

April 5: Baltimore

Five victims were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

April 4: Monroe, Louisiana

Police responded to distress call at a bar where they found six victims with gunshot wounds.

April 4: Birmingham, Alabama

An argument between two groups of men devolved into more than 30 shots fired at a park on Easter, killing a woman and wounding five other people, including four children.

April 4: Beaumont, Texas

A man arrived at a home, threatening several people with a firearm before shooting four victims.

April 3: Wilmington, North Carolina

Three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house party.

April 3: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after five people were injured during a shooting outside an Alabama bar.

April 3: Dallas

In what police said was an apparent murder-suicide plot, 21-year-old and 19-year-old brothers made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother.

April 3: Quincy, Florida

Seven people were injured by gunfire near a nightclub after a fight broke out into gunshots.

March 31: Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed and another person wounded in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California.

March 31: Washington, DC

An incident that started as a disputed between two people turned violent and ended in a gun battle where five

people were shot in Washington. Two people died while three were seriously wounded.

March 28: Cleveland

Seven people were shot at a Cleveland nightclub. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several gunmen fired inside the nightclub.

March 28: Chicago

Four people in an SUV were shot on the I-57 expressway. All were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

March 28: Essex, Maryland

A man fatally shot his parents before shooting three people at a convenience store, killing two of them. The suspect killed himself before the police arrived the scene.

March 27: Chicago

Four people were shot in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood. The victims, who included men ages 42, 53 and 64, were near a sidewalk when they were shot.

March 27: Yazoo City, Mississippi

At least seven people were injured in a mass shooting at a nightclu. Six of the victims were shot and another person suffered a laceration.

March 27: River Grove, Illinois

A shooting on a party bus left three people injured and one dead. Police say the occupants of another vehicle fired at the bus while it stopped at an intersection.

March 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Three shootings in the city left eight people injured and two dead.

March 26: Chicago

A gathering in Chicago’s Wrightwood neighborhood turned into a mass shooting, when two gunmen opened fire inside the gathering, wounding seven people and fatally shooting a 26-year-old man.

March 26: Norfolk, Virginia

Police were alerted to a shooting that left four people wounded. The victims, two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

March 26: Memphis, Tennessee

Five people were shot at an apartment house. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and one was in non-critical condition.

Michael Tucker, the man identified as the suspect, was found dead in a motel in Nashville the following day. Police spokesman Don Aaron said it is believed Tucker died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

March 26: Philadelphia

Outside of the Golf and Social Club, two suspects shot seven people. Video released by police showed the two suspects approaching a gathering crowd and opening fire.

March 23: Aliceville, Alabama

A shooting reported at an Aliceville home left two people dead and two injured.

March 23: Boulder, Colorado

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers supermarket.

March 20: Philadelphia

One person was killed and another five were injured in a shooting at an illegal party.

“There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

March 20: Dallas

Eight people were shot, one fatally, by an unknown assailant, according to police.

March 20: Houston

Five people were shot after a disturbance inside a club. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and the rest were in stable condition.

March 18: Gresham, Oregon

Four victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland.

March 17: Stockton, California

Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, were shot in a drive-by shooting. None had life-threatening injuries.

March 16: Atlanta

Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas, shooting at people randomly.

