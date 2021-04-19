US records 45 mass shootings in one month as violence rocks country | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
US records 45 mass shootings in one month as violence rocks country
The news of the death of eight people in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in the United States last Thursday brought the number of such incidents in the last one month to 45.
From March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings, according to a survey carried out by a Washington-based non-profit organization, Gun Violence Archive (GVA).
The report said US has seen at least 147 mass shootings in 2021 with last month’s cases the highest in recent years.
In coming out with the statistics, GVA considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman.
Here is a breakdown of the 45 incidents reported since March 16 as enumerated by GVA.
April 15: Indianapolis
Eight people were killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
April 15: Pensacola, Florida
At least six people were injured at an Escambia County apartment complex.
April 15: Washington, DC
Four people were shot, including a teenage girl, in Northeast Washington, DC.
April 13: Baltimore
Police said a dice game turned violent when two shooters opened fire on a group, injuring four.
April 12: Chicago
Four people were shot, one fatally, and a fifth person was hit by a car in an early morning drive-by shootings.
April 11: Wichita, Kansas
READ ALSO: 10 die in Colorado mass shooting
One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a house party at an East Wichita Airbnb.
April 11: Seattle
A toddler and three other people were injured when suspects fired shot into a business parking lot.
April 10: Memphis, Tennessee
One person was killed and three others were injured, including a mother and child, after gunfire was exchanged in a Memphis neighborhood.
April 10: Koshkonong, Missouri
One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a convenience store.
April 10: Waterbury, Connecticut
Police responded to calls of a weapons complaint and found blood trails and four injured victims.
April 10: Allendale, Michigan
An incident outside a house party resulted in four people being shot and one critically injured.
April 9: Fort Worth, Texas
One person was killed and at least five others injured when people in two vehicles shot at each other on a Fort Worth, Texas, freeway.
April 8: Bryan, Texas
A gunman killed one person and wounded at least five others — four of them critically — at a cabinet manufacturer.
April 7: Rock Hill, South Carolina
A former NFL player killed six people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren, before killing himself.
April 7: Milwaukee
A 26-year-old man was charged with the shooting that killed two people and injuring two others at a gas station.
April 6: Detroit
One person was killed and three others injured after gunfire erupted from a car.
April 5: Baltimore
Five victims were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
April 4: Monroe, Louisiana
Police responded to distress call at a bar where they found six victims with gunshot wounds.
April 4: Birmingham, Alabama
An argument between two groups of men devolved into more than 30 shots fired at a park on Easter, killing a woman and wounding five other people, including four children.
April 4: Beaumont, Texas
A man arrived at a home, threatening several people with a firearm before shooting four victims.
April 3: Wilmington, North Carolina
Three people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a house party.
April 3: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder after five people were injured during a shooting outside an Alabama bar.
April 3: Dallas
In what police said was an apparent murder-suicide plot, 21-year-old and 19-year-old brothers made a pact to kill their parents, sister and grandmother.
April 3: Quincy, Florida
Seven people were injured by gunfire near a nightclub after a fight broke out into gunshots.
March 31: Orange, California
Four people, including a child, were killed and another person wounded in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California.
March 31: Washington, DC
An incident that started as a disputed between two people turned violent and ended in a gun battle where five
people were shot in Washington. Two people died while three were seriously wounded.
March 28: Cleveland
Seven people were shot at a Cleveland nightclub. The victims, four men and three women, were all between 20 and 30 years old, and police believe several gunmen fired inside the nightclub.
March 28: Chicago
Four people in an SUV were shot on the I-57 expressway. All were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
March 28: Essex, Maryland
A man fatally shot his parents before shooting three people at a convenience store, killing two of them. The suspect killed himself before the police arrived the scene.
March 27: Chicago
Four people were shot in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood. The victims, who included men ages 42, 53 and 64, were near a sidewalk when they were shot.
March 27: Yazoo City, Mississippi
At least seven people were injured in a mass shooting at a nightclu. Six of the victims were shot and another person suffered a laceration.
March 27: River Grove, Illinois
A shooting on a party bus left three people injured and one dead. Police say the occupants of another vehicle fired at the bus while it stopped at an intersection.
March 26: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Three shootings in the city left eight people injured and two dead.
March 26: Chicago
A gathering in Chicago’s Wrightwood neighborhood turned into a mass shooting, when two gunmen opened fire inside the gathering, wounding seven people and fatally shooting a 26-year-old man.
March 26: Norfolk, Virginia
Police were alerted to a shooting that left four people wounded. The victims, two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
March 26: Memphis, Tennessee
Five people were shot at an apartment house. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and one was in non-critical condition.
Michael Tucker, the man identified as the suspect, was found dead in a motel in Nashville the following day. Police spokesman Don Aaron said it is believed Tucker died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
READ ALSO: Death toll from Canada mass shooting now 22
March 26: Philadelphia
Outside of the Golf and Social Club, two suspects shot seven people. Video released by police showed the two suspects approaching a gathering crowd and opening fire.
March 23: Aliceville, Alabama
A shooting reported at an Aliceville home left two people dead and two injured.
March 23: Boulder, Colorado
Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers supermarket.
March 20: Philadelphia
One person was killed and another five were injured in a shooting at an illegal party.
“There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
March 20: Dallas
Eight people were shot, one fatally, by an unknown assailant, according to police.
March 20: Houston
Five people were shot after a disturbance inside a club. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and the rest were in stable condition.
March 18: Gresham, Oregon
Four victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland.
March 17: Stockton, California
Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, were shot in a drive-by shooting. None had life-threatening injuries.
March 16: Atlanta
Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas, shooting at people randomly.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Latest Tech News
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...