US releases $2.1m to Nigerian govt for COVID-19 household survey in three states | Ripples Nigeria

The United States Government has approved the release of an additional $2.1million to Nigeria for the conduct of COVID-19 household survey in Gombe, Enugu, and Nasarawa States.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which disclosed this in a statement, said the survey is expected to increase the understanding of COVID-19 transmission and burden in the three states.

The statement read: “The survey will estimate the proportion of the population in these states who have ever been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease. This will be accomplished by measuring the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the blood of volunteers.

“These antibodies, specialized proteins produced by the immune system to fight infection, are generated as part of the body’s response to COVID-19 and are an indication of the previous infection.

“The survey will also estimate the proportion of people who have the disease but are not showing any symptoms, determine risk factors for infection, and measure the intra-household transmission of COVID-19.

“The survey will also estimate the prevalence of malaria and its potential relationship to SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The CDC noted that all members of selected households would be offered the opportunity to participate in the survey.

