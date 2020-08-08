US sanctions Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam, 10 others over protest crackdown

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials have been sanctioned by the United States of America for, “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong”.

The sanction was announced on Friday in a statement on the US Treasury’s website which informed that the sanctions are being implemented under an executive order by President Donald Trump issued in mid-July aimed at punishing China over a new sweeping national security law.

“The 11 individuals designated today have implemented policies directly aimed at curbing freedom of expression and assembly, and democratic processes, and are subsequently responsible for the degradation of Hong Kong’s autonomy,” the US Treasury statement said. “The United States will use the authorities in the Executive Order to continue to pursue those that implement these nefarious policies.”

READ ALSO: China vows to take counter measures against US over Hong Kong security law

Treasury accuses Lam of being, “directly responsible for implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes,” citing her support for a change in the territory’s extradition arrangements with mainland China that sparked months of massive protests in Hong Kong.

This came after authorities in Hong Kong ordered the arrest of no fewer than six pro-democracy activists living in exile on suspicion of violating a China-imposed national security law on the semi-autonomous city.

Chinese state media, CCTV, in a report said that the six are wanted on suspicion of secession or colluding with foreign forces, crimes the new law punishes with up to life in prison.

Join the conversation

Opinions