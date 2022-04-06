US sanctions Putin’s daughters, prime minister, others over ‘attrocities’ in Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday imposed stiff sanctions against the daughters of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the White House said the sanction imposed on Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova was in response to scenes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha where more than 300 bodies had been discovered by security agencies.

Also affected by the fresh measures were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the family members of Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and members of Russia’s Security Council including ex-President Dmitry Medvedev.

READ ALSO: Russian President Putin lists unfriendly countries, vows ‘decisive actions’

The penalties will also cut off all of Putin’s close family members from the US financial system and freeze any assets they hold in America.

President Joe Biden has also signed an Executive Order banning new US investment in Russia.

“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now