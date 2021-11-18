US Secretary of State arrives Nigeria, meets Buhari

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Thursday arrived in Nigeria on a two-day official visit to the country.

Blinken, who began his trip to Africa with a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, immediately went into a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after arriving in the country.

The two leaders spoke on collaboration between the two countries on international health security, expanding energy access and security, and others.

READ ALSO: Ex-US Secretary of State, Pompeo slams Nigerian govt for inaction in alleged killing of 1,500 Christians

The visiting US official will also meet with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo later today.

He will thereafter address a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja.

Blinken will round up his trip to Africa with a visit to Senegal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now