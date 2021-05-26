US Secretary of State, Blinken, in Egypt to support Israel-Hamas ceasefire | Ripples Nigeria

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has arrived in Egypt on Wednesday on the second day of a regional tour to bolster a ceasefire reached last week between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian faction that runs the besieged Gaza Strip.

Blinken’s visit to Cairo came after he held separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday.

Following his meetings with Netanyahu and Abbas on Tuesday, Blinken called on all parties “to build on the ceasefire and try to move things in a genuinely positive direction.”

While in Cairo, Blinken is expected to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi before flying on to Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II.

The Joe Biden administration has credited its own “quiet”, behind-the-scenes approach with bringing an end to the bombings, brushing off criticism that the US did not take a hard enough line with Israel in the early days of the escalation, which included the US blocking four times a United Nations Security Council joint statement calling for a ceasefire.

By Isaac Dachen

https://www.voanews.com/usa/blinken-heads-egypt-jordan-first-middle-east-tour

