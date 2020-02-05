US Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial

United States President, Donald Trump, has been cleared in his impeachment trial, ending a congressional bid to oust him from office.

The Senate, run by the President’s fellow Republicans, voted to acquit him 52-48 on charges of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of Congress, the BBC reports.

Democrats charged Mr. Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.

In November, Mr. Trump will be the first impeached US president to go for election.

In its historic vote on Wednesday, the Senate decided not to remove America’s 45th president from office on charges arising from his dealings with Ukraine.

If convicted on either charge, Mr. Trump would have had to turn over his office to Vice-President Mike Pence.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment on December 18.

Trump, who is seeking a second four-year term in the November 3 election, has always denied wrongdoing.

