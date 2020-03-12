US Senate moves to reduce Trump’s war powers

A War Power Resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran has been approved and passed by the United States House of Representatives.

The resolution which was passed on Wednesday now requires that President Trump must get congressional approval before engaging in further military action against Iran which is considered a pariah nation by the US.

According to reports, the US Senate voted 55 to 45 – with eight Republicans joining Democrats on February 13 – to approve the resolution which Trump has threatened to veto.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: S’Africa evacuates citizens from Wuhan as Ghana, Gabon suspend foreign trips for officials

“Congress should vote on articles of war before any further hostilities with Iran,” Democratic Representative James McGovern said in House floor debate.

“The Constitution gives Congress the authority and responsibility to declare war,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat.

The passage of the resolution was comes after Trump ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, at the airport in Baghdad on January 3 which swiftly escalated into a standoff with Iran that many members of the US Congress feared would lead to outright war.

Join the conversation

Opinions