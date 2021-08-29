US Special Force volunteer to stay back in Afghanistan to avenge deaths of 13 soldiers

40 members of a United States Special Force from the “Who Dares Wins” regiment, have volunteered to remain in the war-torn Afghanistan to avenge deaths of 13 US troops who were killed at the Kabul Airport bombing where over 100 people were killed on Thursday.

The SAS Force, according to a military department statement on Sunday, is likely to establish a base in the lawless Afghan-Pakistan border area from where they will be launching attacks on the Afghan militant group, IS-K, which claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Special Force, among other things, will conduct ­undercover strikes against the ultra-violent Islamic State Khorasan Province jihadists based in eastern Afghanistan.

Their base will also be used by the Royal Navy’s SBS special forces, the US Army’s Delta Force and the US Navy Seals – the unit which killed al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

The troops will be supported by US drones, and possibly, British strike planes.

Although the force will need the approval of the Taliban to operate in Afghanistan, defence sources say this is likely to be given.

A leaked report from the US Military department confirmed that “40 members of the Who Dares Wins regiment have asked to remain in the war-torn nation so they can take the fight to IS-K – the terrorist group behind Thursday’s suicide bombing and gun attack.”

The dramatic move came as the last UK civilian evacuation flight left the airport on Saturday, with 150 British passport holders still stranded in the city.

