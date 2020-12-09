US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s lawsuit to overturn Biden’s Pennsylvania election victory

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by the legal team of the incumbent President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to overturn Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania election victory.

The suit filed by Trump’s legal team and Republicans in Pennsylvania to overturn Biden’s election victory was struck out on Wednesday by Judge Matthew Brann who said the suit, which rested on allegations of irregularities, was “without merit”.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court judge went further to issue a scathing verdict at Trump’s suit challenging Biden’s election victory.

In the ruling Judge Brann wrote that the Trump campaign had tried to “disenfranchise almost seven million voters”.

He further said; “court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations”.

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” the judge wrote.

