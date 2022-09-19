International
US, Taliban swap prisoners as detained Guantanamo detainee is exchanged with Navy engineer
The United States has confirmed a prisoner swap with Afghanistan Taliban leaders following the release of an American Navy engineer, Mark Frerichs, in exchange for a senior Taliban figure, Haji Bashir Noorzai, who was detained in Guantanamo by the US.
A senior government official who confirmed the prisoner swap on Monday, said President Joe Biden granted clemency to Noorzai after he spent 17 years in government custody.
Noorzai was detained by the US on suspicion of smuggling more than $50 million worth of heroin into the US and Europe.
Frerichs, an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects, was abducted in February 2020.
The US has been pushing for the release of Frerichs, with officials saying his case would influence their view on the legitimacy of a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.
Read also:Taliban reveals 21 casualties in aftermath of Kabul Mosque bombing
The Taliban‘s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also announced earlier Monday that Frerichs was released in exchange for Noorzai, who the US had held on drugs charges since 2005.
Muttaqi said Frerichs was exchanged at the airport in the capital, Kabul, while Noorzai was recieved by the Taliban officials.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the United States,” Muttaqi said at a press conference.
Noorzai who was also at the news conference held at a Kabul hotel, alongside Muttaqi and the Taliban’s acting deputy prime ministers said:
“I am proud to be in the capital of my country among my brothers,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...