US, Taliban swap prisoners as detained Guantanamo detainee is exchanged with Navy engineer

The United States has confirmed a prisoner swap with Afghanistan Taliban leaders following the release of an American Navy engineer, Mark Frerichs, in exchange for a senior Taliban figure, Haji Bashir Noorzai, who was detained in Guantanamo by the US.

A senior government official who confirmed the prisoner swap on Monday, said President Joe Biden granted clemency to Noorzai after he spent 17 years in government custody.

Noorzai was detained by the US on suspicion of smuggling more than $50 million worth of heroin into the US and Europe.

Frerichs, an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects, was abducted in February 2020.

The US has been pushing for the release of Frerichs, with officials saying his case would influence their view on the legitimacy of a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

The Taliban‘s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also announced earlier Monday that Frerichs was released in exchange for Noorzai, who the US had held on drugs charges since 2005.

Muttaqi said Frerichs was exchanged at the airport in the capital, Kabul, while Noorzai was recieved by the Taliban officials.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the United States,” Muttaqi said at a press conference.

Noorzai who was also at the news conference held at a Kabul hotel, alongside Muttaqi and the Taliban’s acting deputy prime ministers said:

“I am proud to be in the capital of my country among my brothers,” he said.

