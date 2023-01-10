International
US teacher shot by 6-yr-old pupil hailed as hero for evacuating other kids
A 25-year-old Virginia elementary school teacher who was shot on Friday by a six-year-old pupil has been hailed as a hero for evacuating other pupils from her classroom even after she was shot.
The Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, told a news conference on Monday that the teacher, Abigail Zwerner, whom he described as outstanding, was in stable condition following the shooting at the Richneck Elementary School.
“She made sure that every one of those kids were out of that room, that she was the last one to leave. And she took it upon herself in that situation, after suffering a gunshot wound, to make sure that her students were safe,” Drew said.
Drew said the 6-year-old shooter was in temporary custody at a medical facility, and a judge has until Tuesday to determine whether to extend a temporary order keeping him in custody.
READ ALSO:17-yr-old gunman dead, 2 students wounded in another US school shooting
The police chief said the boy had taken the 9 mm Taurus handgun from home, placed it in his backpack and removed it while Zwerner was teaching class.
“He pointed and fired once. Zwerner, who took a defensive posture, was shot through the hand and into the chest.
“After the shot, another woman who works at the school rushed into the classroom and held the boy down while Zwerner escorted the 16 to 20 students out. When police arrived, they found the gun on the floor,” Drew said.
“I wish that we never had to have it asked. How does a 6-year-old know how to use a firearm? I don’t know that I could give you an adequate answer,” Drew added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...