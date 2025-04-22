US tech company Mechanize to replace all human labor using artificial intelligence

US tech company, Mechanize, a startup focused on developing virtual work environments, benchmarks, and training data, aims to replace all human labor using artificial intelligence.

The venture’s initial goal, according to its founder Tamay Besiroglu, is to automate professional and administrative functions rather than manual duties, with a focus on the enormous $60 trillion global salary pool.

Despite the fact that some economists predict augmentation rather than obsolescence, this ambitious ambition caused a great deal of pushback and reflects larger public anxiety about possible job displacement from automated intelligence.

“Mechanize will build virtual work environments, benchmarks, and training data to enable the full automation of all work,” Besiroglu wrote in a post on X.

In its X announcement, the corporation itself went one step farther and promised complete economic automation of its internal operations moving forward.

“We will achieve this by creating simulated environments and evaluations that capture the full scope of what people do at their jobs,” Mechanize said. “This includes using a computer, completing long-horizon tasks that lack clear criteria for success, coordinating with others, and reprioritizing in the face of obstacles and interruptions.”

