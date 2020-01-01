US threatens war with Iraq after protesters attacked its Baghdad embassy

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has threatened to go to war with Iran after protesters stormed its embassy compound in Iraq, setting fires and chanting: “Death to America!”

Trump who reacted to the incident which was sparked after US air raids killed two dozen paramilitary fighters on Sunday, later said he does not want to go to war with Iraq.

Reacting to the attack on Twitter, Trump said that he held Tehran “fully responsible” for the incident, and said the protesters “will be held fully responsible”, he wrote.

Read also: SUDAN: Court sentences 29 people to death for torturing, killing protester

“In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

The US president later warned in a separate statement that Tehran would “pay a very big price” after the attack, but when asked later in the day about the possibility of tensions spiralling into a war with Iran, Trump told reporters: “Do I want to? No. I want to have peace. I like peace. And Iran should want to have peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”

In a related development, the US in a statement on Wednesday said that it was sending additional 750 troops to the Middle East, after protesters violently stormed into its embassy compound in Iraq.

Join the conversation

Opinions