US TV networks block Trump’s live address over unproven election fraud claims

Scores of TV networks in the United States of America late on Thursday halted live coverage of US President Donald Trump’s first public appearance since election night over concerns that the president was spreading disinformation.

During the live address, Trump unleashed a flood of incendiary and unsubstantiated claims in a 17-minute address, insisting that Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election from us.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” said Trump, adding that if “illegal votes” are counted, “they can try to steal the election from us”.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden responded to the declarations in a tweet saying “no one is going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever.”

The US, he continued, “has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let this happen.”

He urged people to remain calm as the ballot tabulation continues. “Each ballot must be counted,” the former vice president said from Delaware.

“It is the will of the voters – no one, not anyone else – who chooses the president of the United States of America,” Biden said.

