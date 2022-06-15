US Under Secretary to visit Nigeria, 2 others

The United States Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, will begin a two-day visit to Nigeria on Thursday.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the US Department of States said Nuland would meet the Nigerian government officials and representatives of civil society groups to discuss various issues including insecurity, 2023 elections, and business during the visit.

The US official will also visit Djibouti and Mozambique in continuation of her trip to Africa.

The statement read: “While in Nigeria, Victoria Nuland and her team will meet with government officials and civil society representatives to discuss issues of shared concern, including regional security, free and fair elections, and business innovation.

“Throughout the trip, the Under Secretary will highlight the important work the United States is doing with African and international partners to shore up global food security and health systems.

“In Mozambique, the Under Secretary and her team will meet with government and civil society members to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues, including opportunities to advance stability and economic recovery in conflict-affected areas in support of Washington’s new partnership under the US ‘Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.”

