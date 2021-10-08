US unveils identities of 35 Nigerians arrested for alleged $117m fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the identities of 35 Nigerians arrested over an alleged $117million fraud in the United States.

The acting US Attorney, Prerak Shah, who addressed a press conference on Thursday, said the suspects allegedly defrauded over 100 people across the country.

She noted that the suspects were accused of conducting romance schemes to defraud and steal from unsuspecting older American victims.

Shah said the suspects used fake names on dating sites to prey on their targets including widowed and divorced, adding that they would face charges for money laundering and wire scam.

She disclosed that more than 20,000 people in the US lost $600 million in romance scams last year.

According to her, the victims were made to build trust with the scammers who lured the victims with fake stories and then request large sums of monies.

The Attorney revealed that 11 suspects were arrested in the Northern District of Texas while 24 others were picked up in Texas Eastern District.

The suspects face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and 10 years for money laundering.

Some of the suspects are – David Animashaun (38), Oluwalobamise Michael Moses (40), Irabor Fatarr Musa (51), Ijeoma Okoro (31), Chukwemeka Orji (36), and Emanuel Stanley Orji (35).

Others are – Frederick Orji (37), Uwadiale Esezobor, (36), Victor Idowu (36), Afeez Abiola Alao (37), and Ambrose Sunday Ohide (47).

