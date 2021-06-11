US urges citizens to avoid June 12 protests in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

News
US urges citizens to avoid June 12 protests in Nigeria
The United States Mission in Nigeria has advised its nationals in the country to avoid the June 12 protests slated to take place in several parts of the country on Saturday.
In an advisory titled: “Demonstration Alert: US Mission Nigeria (June 11, 2021) – Nationwide Protests on Democracy Day,” issued on Friday, the Mission urged the US nationals to keep a low profile and avoid areas where the protests would take place.
According to the embassy, the Unity Fountain, Wuse- Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle in Abuja as well as the Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos are the likely designated venues for the protests.
The advisory read: “Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day. Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.
“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse- Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 7:00 a.m.
“Actions to Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.”
