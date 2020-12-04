US varsities offer $2.1m scholarships to 19 students in Nigeria

Universities in the United States have offered scholarships worth $2.17 million to 19 Nigerian students ahead of 2020/2021 academic session.

The US Embassy, which announced this in a statement on Friday, said the students are high achieving and low-income students from southern part of Nigeria.

According to the embassy, the opportunity was presented through the Opportunity Funds Program of the US Consulate General in Lagos with support from Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.

The 19 departing students — two undergraduates and 17 graduate students — will attend programmes in Infectious Diseases, Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Chemistry, Climate Change and Climate Variability, Geology, and Political Science at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Purdue University, Duke University, and Northwestern University, among others.

The US Consul-General in Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, who addressed the students at a reception in Lagos, said the scholarships covered the college application process such as payment for standardized tests, application fees, visa and SEVIS fees as well as air travel to the US.

She said: “The US Mission in Nigeria is pleased that our two major Education US centers in Lagos and Abuja help brilliant, deserving and high achieving students defray the cost of applying to study in the US You have successfully navigated the daunting US college and university admissions process and we are so excited for your future.

“During your time in the US, please take full advantage of every opportunity you have not only to learn but to expand your horizon. You have excelled in Nigeria and I have no doubt that you will continue on that path of academic excellence in the United States.

