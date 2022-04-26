US Vice President, Kamila Harris tests positive for COVID-19

The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Washington DC.

The Vice President, according to the statement, will embark on self-isolation and work from home.

The statement read:

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.

“The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

