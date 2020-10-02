US VP, Pence, Secretary of State, Pompeo test negative for Covid-19 | Ripples Nigeria

The Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence has tested negative for Covid-19 and “remains in good heath”, so says his press secretary, Devin O’Malley on Friday.

Also, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and his wife tested negative for the virus after they were examined on their plane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

He said it was the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested.

Pompeo said the last time he was with Trump was on September 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalisation agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

READ ALSO: Trump’s personal physician gives update on U.S President’s Covid-19 status

This came after President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania both tested positive for Covid-19.

Following Donald Trump’s revelation in the early hours of Friday that he and his wife, Melanie’s had contracted Covid-19, his personal physician, Sean Conley spoke on his (Trump) wellbeing.

In a memorandum for White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, on Friday, Physician Sean Conley says his principal’s condition would not prevent him from carrying out his presidential duties.

Join the conversation

Opinions