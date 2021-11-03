Politics
US warns against violence in Anambra election, threatens sanctions
The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose visa restrictions and other sanctions on any individual inciting violence in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, Washington urged the people of Anambra, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party members, and security agents to ensure a credible election in the state.
The US said it would be paying close attention to the election and looks forward to a peaceful and transparent exercise that would accurately reflect the will of the people.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had threatened to disrupt the election over the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.
The statement read: “The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.
“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.
“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.
“Under US immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.”
