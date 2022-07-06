US warns citizens against movement near Kuje correctional centre

The United States on Wednesday warned its citizens in Nigeria against moving near the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.

The warning followed Tuesday’s night attack on the correctional centre by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement titled: “Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022,” the US Embassy stated that crime has become a feature of many parts of Nigeria.

The embassy urged the US citizens to maintain a high-level of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel along the airport road.

The statement read: “On the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.

READ ALSO: Buhari expresses disappointment in Nigeria’s intelligence system after prison attack

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It is recommended that US citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.

“Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark. Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defence. Avoid displays of valuables and limit night-time activity.

“Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking US citizens abroad. Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack –including knives, firearms, and vehicles – to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as:

“High-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.), hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists, places of worship, schools, parks, shopping malls and markets and public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights).”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now