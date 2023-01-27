USA to host 2024 Copa America but not guaranteed participation

Ten South American teams and six each from North, Central, and Central America and the Caribbean will compete in the 2024 Copa America, which will be held in the United States.

The Copa America will be held outside of South America for the second time.

The event was initially supposed to be held in Ecuador, but the country’s administration announced in November that it would not be able to.

Argentina won the 2021 event, which was held in Brazil.

Normally, the 10 Conmebol teams participate in the Copa America, but this year, the competition will also include six additional teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean, who will need to qualify through the 2023–24 Concacaf Nations League.

That means the US, who were knocked out by the Netherlands in the round of 16 in Qatar, are not guaranteed a place at the tournament despite hosting it.

The US, who held the tournament in 2016 for a special centenary edition, are also the joint hosts for the 2026 World Cup with Mexico.

