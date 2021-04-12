USAID inaugurates $3m grant to redress food insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
USAID inaugurates $3m grant to redress food insecurity
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria says it has launched a COVID-19 Food Security Challenge for $3 million dollars in grant and technical assistance to address food insecurity.
The USAID Mission Director, Dr Anne Patterson, in a statement on Monday, April 12, in Awka, stated that the gesture would be given to youth-led and mid-stage companies working in food value chains in Nigeria.
The statement also stated that Nigeria was experiencing food insecurity compounded by the COVID-19 global pandemic and its effects on the food value chain in the country.
It stated that the pandemic had disrupted already fragile agricultural value chains, especially smallholder farmers’ ability to produce, process and distribute food.
According to the statement, the pandemic disrupted agricultural productivity and markets and negatively impacts livelihoods, especially among vulnerable households, women, and youth.
“We are launching the COVID-19 Food Security Challenge to help innovative Nigerians to check food insecurity.
READ ALSO: Eko DisCo, signs MoU with USAID
“This assistance encourages private sector-led solutions to boost food production, processing and create market linkage along the agriculture value chain in a sustainable way across Nigeria.
“USAID seeks commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies already working in food production, processing and distribution to participate in the challenge,” it stated.
Patterson also stated that successful applicants would present ideas that demonstrably helped farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to increase agricultural productivity and food security within the next six months.
She stated that the initiative would award 15 to 25 youth-led companies up to $75,000 each and 10 to 15 mid-stage companies up to $150,000 each.
“Winners will receive funding and technical assistance to rapidly expand their activities to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s food value chain and improve the resilience of vulnerable households to the negative impacts of the pandemic,” the statement added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico
Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...
Mbappe stars as PSG stroll to victory over Strasbourg
Reigning champions Paris Saint Germain on Saturday trounced Strasbourg 4-1 in the French Ligue 1 encounter played at the Stade...
Pulisic, Havertz shine as Chelsea cruise to victory at Crystal Palace
Fresh from midweek victory over Portuguese giants, Porto, in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea on Saturday trounced Crystal Palace 4-1...
Latest Tech News
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...