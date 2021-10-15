‘Use Anambra election to test-run electronic transmission of results,’ ADP charges INEC

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State to test run the electronic transmission of results in the country.

The ADP National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, made the call during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council for the Anambra election.

Sani said the Anambra election was a great opportunity to test-run the technological-driven process ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “I wish to seize this opportunity to congratulate INEC on its historic victory over the debacle with the National Assembly on the issue of electronic transmission of election results.

“Most certainly, the courage demonstrated by the leadership of INEC under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has in no small measure, reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the possibilities for the conduct of credible elections in the country in times ahead.

“In this regard, the ADP emphatically demands that the electoral body should test-run the electronic transfer of votes in the Anambra governorship election ahead of 2023.”

The ADP chief urged the Federal Government and security agencies to use the Anambra election to gauge the effectiveness of the nation’s security apparatus in readiness for the next general elections.

