‘Use your experience to tackle Nigeria’s challenges,’ Ortom charges Anambra governor, Soludo

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday urged the new Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to use his wealth of experience to tackle the country’s challenges.

Ortom made the call in a statement congratulating Soludo, and his deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, and issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

Soludo was sworn in as Anambra State fifth governor on Thursday.

The statement read: “We are however confident that you will use your wealth of experience as a renowned economist and a technocrat in the management of CBN to contribute positively to the challenges facing the country.

“I am convinced that you will provide an enduring leadership for the people in appreciation for the massive support they gave you at your election.

“You are coming into office at a time when the country is going through very difficult times economically and a monstrous insecurity. I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to change the narrative in Anambra, especially as you have assured of making the state an alluring investment destination.”

