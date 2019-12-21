Useni suggests Buhari shouldn’t be blamed for everything going wrong in his govt

Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd.) has blamed some of the problems in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on bad advisers.

Useni, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State in the last general elections and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, spoke with journalists in Jos on Friday.

According to him, people always want to blame Mr President for every wrongdoing going on despite the fact “he is just but one man.”

Buhari’s government has been accused of abuse of human rights and interference with democratic processes.

But Useni said bad advisers working with Buhari, who do not know what democracy was all about were the ones responsible for the undemocratic tendencies in Buhari’s government.

“As a president, Buhari does not do everything by himself; he has advisers. If you have advisers and they advise you properly, you will do proper thing but when you have bad advisers, you will have problems.

“What I am saying is that there are good and bad advisers. So if there is anything going wrong at all under the administration, it must be based on bad advisers and not that him, as an individual, will try to see that things are done badly.

“So, I think there is a mix up because some people do not understand what democracy is all about and only think it is all about lying to the people and not telling them the truth.”

He added, “I tell people that politics is not for people given to falsehood but sincere individuals who are desirous of helping the people and the society to solve their problems. Everybody tries to blame Mr President for every wrongdoing going on but he is just but one man,” he said.

