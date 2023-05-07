Usher allegedly left with bloodied nose after attack by longtime friend Chris Brown

Popular American singer Usher Raymond was reportedly left with a bloodied nose after his longtime friend Chris Brown hit him in the face after an altercation.

A report by TMZ reveals that Chris Brown and Usher got into a heated argument which later became violent during the former’s 34th birthday party on Friday night.

An allegedly intoxicated Chris Brown became incensed after he attempted to speak to Teyana Taylor, who was also present at the event, and she chose to ignore him completely.

READ ALSO:Usher’s alleged herpes scandal could cost him $40m

Chris Brown got upset after trying to speak to Taylor to no avail and after trying to defuse the situation between the pair, Usher allegedly returned from his peace move with a bloody nose.

Before he was battered, Usher was said to have followed Chris Brown who angrily left for the venue’s parking lot in order to discuss the situation and calm him down.

However, a source spoke to lovebscott and expressed that ‘’CB [Chris Brown] and his crew beat Usher’s a**.’

