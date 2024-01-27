Politics
Usman Ododo takes oath as Kogi State governor
In a ceremony marked by pomp, Usman Ododo has been officially sworn in as the Governor of Kogi State on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.
The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, who emerged victorious in the November 11th gubernatorial election, took the oath of office in the state capital, Lokoja, officially assuming the mantle of leadership for a four-year term.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by a gathering of dignitaries, including outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello, federal and state lawmakers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and well-wishers from across the state.
The swearing-in ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter in Kogi’s political history. As Ododo settles into his role, the eyes of the state and the nation will be upon him, watching closely as he strives to fulfill his vision and lead Kogi towards a more prosperous and secure future.
