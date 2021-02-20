Usman wants UFC middleweight title - but only if Adesanya no longer champion | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Usman wants UFC middleweight title – but only if Adesanya no longer champion
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he will be willing to move up to the middleweight division of the sport on one condition.
Usman, who was speaking with ESPN on the matter, said he would only be interested in such if his friend and compatriot, Israel Adesanya was no longer champion.
33-year-old Usman recently defeated Gilbert Burns 34 seconds into the third round at UFC 258 – taking his record to 18-1 and defending his title for the third time.
The Nigerian and American said he would ‘absolutely’ consider stepping up to the 185 pounds category but that the move was dependent on New zealander Adesanya as he would never entertain going up to fight his friend.
Read Also: Minister hails Israel Adesanya after Paulo Costa knock-out to retain UFC title
‘Absolutely, absolutely. If Izzy’s (Adesanya) willing to move up – well he is moving up, but if he’s willing to give up that 185 belt and says “I have nothing to do with that anymore”, then absolutely I would entertain that thought,’ he said.
‘On no account right now would I ever entertain going up to fight Izzy. That’s just not something that I’m interested in.
‘I’ve stated over and over before, I’d rather two Africans with belts as opposed to one African with two belts.
‘After March, it’s gonna be three Africans with four belts. It’s a good time to be an African.’
Usman and Adesanya are regarded as two of the most dominant champions in the UFC at present. Adesanya, on his part, currently has a record of 20 wins and no losses in the division.
Latest
Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title after beating Brady in Australian Open final
Naomi Osaka has emerged women’s singles champion of the 2021 Australian Open after beating Jennifer Brady in the final on Saturday.
Details to follow…
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game.
The one-time African champions, who already sealed qualification for the tournament with two games left, wrapped up the qualifying series with a big 76-56 points win over Mali on Friday.
D’Tigers defeated South Sudan on Wednesday to secure ticket for the finals before beating Rwanda in another exciting encounter on Thursday.
The team finished strong atop group B on a 6-0 run, being spearheaded by Ike Diogu, who posted a double-double performance with 20pts and 11 assists against Mali.
Read Also: D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
With a 42.9 field goal percentage and 3 made treys from 7 attempted shots, Diogu ensured a smooth victory for the team whose immediate focus will be the 2020 Olympics and Afrobasket preparations.
Michael Gbinije ended with 10pts, 5 rebounds and 2 steals as Keith Omoerah continued his rich form in the national colors with 10pts, 4rebs and 3steals on a day that all 10 players who stepped on court scored at least a point.
D’Tigers, the number one team in Africa, were way better as they out rebounded their opponents 48-39, scoring 15pts from turnovers as against 14 by the Malians.
The team scored 16 fast break points, Mali only managed 7 while the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bound team sank 18 second chance points to cap off an impressive win.
With the win, D’Tigers have now extended their unbeaten run in competitive games to nine.
Nigeria topped group B with 12 maximum points. New entrants, South Sudan finished second, Mali third and the host of the 2021 Afrobasket- Rwanda finished bottom of the group.
Sports
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the first-leg of their Europa League round-of-32 clash.
While Ndidi played the full duration of the game Iheanacho was brought on for Jamie Vardy in the 64th minute, but failed to find the winner for the Foxes.
Peter Olayinka was in play for Slavia Prague, featuring the entire 90 minutes.
Victor Osimhen played a full match with Napoli but could not rescue the Italian side who fell to a 2-0 defeat to La Liga team, Granada in Spain.
Joe Aribo was on target for Rangers, with the Eagles star opening the scoring in their 4-3 victory at Royal Antwerp.
The Scottish club came from 2-1 down to draw 3-3 before clinching a last-minute winner to be on strong advantage ahead of the reverse fixture.
Read Also: UCL: Porto take control of Juve tie as Dortmund win at Sevilla
Elsewhere, Manchester United took huge control of their last-32 tie after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-1 away, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice in the game.
Tottenham Hotspur are also in control of their tie against Wolfsberger as the Jose Mourinho side clinched a 4-1 away victory.
Gareth Bale was in action for Spurs, played a key role in the win as he bagged an assist and also scored.
In Rome, Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal who came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Portuguese side Benfica.
Elsewhere, AS Roma secured a 2-0 away victory over Sporting Braga. AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts Red Star Belgrade. Villareal defeated RB Salzburg 2-0 away.
The second leg of all the Europa League last-32 ties is in a week’s time.
Sports
