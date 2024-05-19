Sports
Usyk defeats Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion
Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain’s Tyson Fury to become boxing’s first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion early Sunday morning.
Fury began well but was given a standing 10 count and saved by the bell after an Usyk onslaught in the ninth round.
The scorecards read 115-112 and 114-113 for the Ukrainian, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.
The result means 35-year-old Fury is losing a fight for the first time in a 16-year professional career.
He will however get an immediate opportunity for revenge with a rematch planned for later this year.
“I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority,” a defiant Fury said in the ring.
“It was one of the daftest decisions in boxing. I’ll be back.”
Usyk, 37, who remains unbeaten in his career, takes the WBC belt from Fury, to add to his WBA, WBO and IBF collection.
“Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for my family, for me, for my country. It’s a great time, it’s a great day,” Usyk said.
“I am ready for a rematch.”
