Usyk vs Fury rematch set for Dec 21, says Saudi official

The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh has stated that the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on 21 December, 2024.

Champion Usyk defeated Briton Fury by split decision 10 days ago in Riyadh to become the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

A rematch was said to be in the works for October but Alalshikh says the date has been pushed back to December.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” Alashikh added on X.

“Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it.”

The 37-year-old Ukrainian has won all 22 of his professional fights.

Alashikh did not name a venue or destination for the rematch but stated it would take place “during Riyadh Season”.

Riyadh Season is an entertainment festival held every winter since its launch in 2019 which has hosted a number of high profile boxing events.

Fury, 35, would have the opportunity to gain revenge after tasting defeat for the first time in his 16-year professional career.

