UTME: 2020 admission exercise begins August 21

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday directed all institutions of higher learning across the country to begin the conduct of the first and second choice admission exercise with effect from August 21.

In the 2020 admission guidelines released to journalists in Abuja by its spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB asked institutions to desist from advertising or selling application forms for admissions into some listed programmes.

The board told the institutions to advise candidates to apply for the programmes through its office.

It also warned that duplication of application forms was not allowed.

The guidelines which stipulated that application for admission into all forms of programme in tertiary institutions must be conducted by JAMB, also warned that all admission exercise must be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System.

JAMB stressed that sanctions would be applied to any institution that violated any of the guidelines.

