UTME: JAMB threatens agents, CBT centres with blacklist

Published

14 hours ago

on

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday threatened to blacklist centres or agents that fail to follow the rules guiding the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) this year.

The board’s Register, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave the warning while monitoring registration exercise in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Register, who expressed displeasure over the conduct of some vendors in the ongoing registration exercise, blamed parents of candidates for some of the problems encountered in the registration exercise.

He said: “There are few places where it could be better but here at the University of Ibadan, it has been excellent. Some CBT centres, vendors and agents will be blacklisted completely. The board will sanction them, and the implication is that if you do not follow the rules, you have no right to be accredited.

READ ALSO: JAMB announces new date for UTME registration

“You have to follow the rules. You need not think for us because we have a purpose for what we are doing.”

He also revealed that JAMB would sanction vendors caught selling UTME pin above the N4,700 official price.

“We would hold any vendor or agent selling more than the agreed amount. No one would be spared, someone who is vending if someone who is vending the pin at the particular place is selling consistently more than N4,700, those registering here (at a particular centre) ought to know and if not, then we will hold them responsible for not being vigilant because it is within their premises.”

Opinions

