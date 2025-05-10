Utomi declares exit from political space, urges democratic renewal through citizen engagement

Professor of political economy and public affairs analyst, Pat Utomi, has firmly declared that he will no longer seek any political office in Nigeria, nor will he accept appointments or contracts from any government body, reiterating his commitment to championing democratic reform and youth-focused governance.

Utomi made this known during an interview on Politics Today, aired Friday on Channels Television. He emphasized that his public service ambitions have never been about personal gain but about building a better future for the next generation.

“Let me state clearly: I will not run for public office. I will not accept an appointment or contract by any government in Nigeria,” Utomi said unequivocally. “My only concern is the well-being of the next generation.”

Utomi, who has been a consistent voice in Nigeria’s political landscape, expressed frustration with what he described as cynical insinuations about his motives. “I have lived my life decently, without government money or stealing anybody’s thing. I want to take that away from people who talk nonsense, like, ‘Oh, he is looking for a contract,’” he said.

Reflecting on the current state of Nigerian democracy, Utomi criticized the prevailing political culture, which he said prioritizes personal ambition over national service. “The point is that our democracy does not have meaning anymore. The purpose of serving the people is lost. It’s about individual gain or power.”

Utomi also discussed the concept of a shadow government, defending it as a legitimate and democratic mechanism for holding elected leaders accountable. “Nothing can be more democratic than a group of citizens coming together to find a structured way of asking the government to be more accountable,” he argued.

He encouraged Nigerians to engage with the Afrobarometer, a pan-African research initiative that has tracked public sentiment across the continent since 1999. Utomi noted that the data reflects deep disillusionment with governance, even though faith in democratic ideals remains strong.

“It shows Africans still love democracy, they cling to it, but they are tired because their democracies are not working. Any serious democrat has to read this data,” he urged. “Trying to make democracy work again should be a shared goal.”

Utomi expressed hope that all political stakeholders, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), would embrace initiatives aimed at democratic renewal, especially in light of the party’s founding ideals.

