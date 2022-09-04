Utomi justifies Peter Obi’s US trip, says ‘Nigeria on a life support’

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Pat Utomi, on Sunday, explained the significance of the Diasporan tour embarked upon by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The former Anambra State governor is currently in New York for a discussion with Nigerians living in the city after visiting different states in the United States.

Utomi, who featured in a Channels TV programme, Sunday Politics, said the tour was part of the efforts to engage Nigerians ahead of 2023 general elections.

The political economist also recalled the contributions of Nigerians in Diaspora to nation-building.

He stressed that Nigeria was on a life support having been held down by poor leadership.

READ ALSO: Doyin Okupe justifies Peter Obi’s trip to Egypt

Utomi said: “In our party, we are trying to build a movement to rescue Nigeria. It is a project devoted to salvaging the country. And if you are embarking on a project like this, you have to engage stakeholders even in the diaspora.

“The black man has faced 500 years of servitude. We watched the planet evolve, and developed countries of the world have always relied on their Diasporans.

“So the whole idea is to keep Nigerians outside aware of the trend. We understand that a collapsed country like ours needs to be delivered and that can’t be possible without taking everyone along. The remittance in flow from Nigerians abroad shows that the country matters to all of us. We are poised to build a country for the people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now