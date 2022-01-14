Utomi, Odinkalu, Chidoka named in Soludo’s 80-member transition committee

To midwife a smooth handover and swearing in on March 17, Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has unveiled an 80-member transition committee comprising of prominent Nigerian technocrats, to be led by former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Joe Anatume, the list which comprised of captains of industry, bankers and top political stakeholders, would play diverse roles to ensure that the transition from incumbent Governor Willie Obiano to Soludo, would be seamless.

The statement added that the transition team would be expected to liaise with another team set up by the government of Anambra State to ensure that there are no hiccups in the transition from the Obiano’s administration to a Soludo-led administration on the handover date.

Some of the prominent members of the team include Prof. Pat Utomi, Osita Chidoka, and Prof. Benedict Oramah, who would be expected to play crucial roles in the transition team.

Other members of the committee include Uche Okafor, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Steve Nworga, Ben Nwankwo, Charles Odedo, Tony Ifeanya, Ferdinand Agu, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Chikwe Udensi, Greg Ibe and Alex Otti, among others.

The terms of reference for the committee, according to the statement, will involve its mode of operation which will be communicated during the inauguration and first plenary session scheduled for between January 19 and 22, 2022 at the Golden Tulip (Agulu Lake) Hotel.

“Members of the Transition Committee are expected to arrive on Wednesday, January 19, while the inauguration and first plenary sessions will start on January 20, adding that the secretariat would handle logistics,” the statement stated.

