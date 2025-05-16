Utomi says DSS lawsuit against him over shadow govt an ‘act of cowardice’

Renowned political economist and public affairs analyst, Professor Pat Utomi, has strongly criticised the Federal Government over what he described as an attempt to suppress dissent and civil liberties, following a lawsuit filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS, in a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accused Utomi of attempting to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration by creating a “shadow government.”

This is a parallel structure of governance allegedly capable of usurping executive powers.

The suit, registered as FHC/ABJ/CS/937/2025, argues that Utomi’s actions amount to a threat to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and national security. It describes the initiative as illegal and unrecognised under Nigerian law, seeking a court declaration rendering the shadow cabinet null and void, and a perpetual injunction to halt its activities.

In response, Utomi, in a post on his official social media page on Friday, denounced the move as “an act of cowardice” and “a betrayal of the Nigerian Constitution.” He urged citizens from all regions of the country to resist what he sees as an erosion of democratic principles.

“To stifle freedom of expression and bully civilised disagreement is both cowardly and treacherous,” Utomi said. “What many cannot comprehend is how we reached this point—but however we got here, patriots across Nigeria must rise to reject it.”

The DSS, represented by a legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Akinlolu Kehinde, maintained that Utomi’s initiative constitutes a “grave attack” on the authority of the elected government. The shadow cabinet reportedly includes key roles such as an Ombudsman for Good Governance, a Policy Delivery Unit, and a Council of Economic Advisers. Notable figures involved include Dele Farotimi, Cheta Nwanze, and Halima Ahmed.

The agency claims the initiative could incite unrest, aggravate ethnic tensions, and embolden separatist agendas. Citing relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the DSS argued that governance can only be carried out through duly constituted, democratic means.

In an affidavit, the DSS stated that intelligence reports confirm the existence of a “clear and present danger” stemming from Utomi’s actions. The agency added that previous efforts to engage and dissuade him, including through the Minister of Information, were unsuccessful.

