Utomi urges INEC investigate alleged non-distribution of PVCs in Lagos

A Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the alleged non-distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) by its staff in Lagos State.

Utomi, the Convener of the Big Tent Coalition for Obi-Datti presidency, made the call at the inauguration of the state chapter of the coalition on Monday.

He said the coalition has received information that some INEC officials in connivance with some politicians are allegedly defranchising some groups of people in the state by making the collection of PVCs difficult for them.

He also decried the alleged destruction of campaign materials of Labour Party candidates in the state.

Utomi said: “Tearing up the posters of others and beating up citizens for wearing vests of other parties is far from civilised conduct and unbecoming of people who claimed to be progressives and enlightened.

“The use of area boys and touts to intimidate and threaten voters in Lagos State is said to reach proportions of taking some people to the international criminal court.

“A new modern Lagos State ought to be an arena of democratic freedom.”

He urged the newly inaugurated executive of the Big Tent Coalition to focus on issues and ignore insults from opposition politicians.

“Your work, your campaign, and your commitment must show an example. Thank God you have elders and fathers.

“Ta lo sope anni baba. With Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and also many people of conscience like Femi Falana, (SAN) behind you, there is no room for failure,” he declared.

