Utomi urges INEC to review presidential poll ahead of guber election

Professor Pat Utomi, the chairman of the Big Tent Coalition and a supporter of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to examine the presidential election results from the 12 states of the federation on February 25 before conducting the governorship and House Assembly elections scheduled for March 11, 2023.

Utomi who addressed newsmen in Lagos in Friday, stated that the review was essential for the electorate to have faith in the electoral commission.

He also urged INEC to reassure the electorate that the type of voting system it will use on March 11 will be credible.

He said, “And the request of INEC to provide us guarantees of BVAS, what system they will use on March 11 and the general integrity of elections in Nigeria. But before that we want to urge INEC to show good faith and not wipe their server of the activities of February 25 in the excuse of having it ready for March 11.

READ ALSO:The only thing citizens are not queueing for in Nigeria is fresh air —Prof Utomi

“We also want to request that they administratively begin a review of the votes in twelve states with a procedure we shall precede that can bring sunlight into February 25. All we seek is sunlight. We accuse none and come with malice towards none, but are assured that our children will have better tomorrow if we ensure that sunlight.”

Utomi said some of those states whose election results for the presidential polls should be reviewed are Lagos, Anambra, Plateau, Adamawa, Abuja and others.

If the results in those states can’t be reviewed, the election results should be completely thrown out, he said.

“But before that, we want to urge INEC to show good faith and we ask for an INEC review. Where that is difficult for the system we call for outright cancellation of the election of February 25 and ensure that enthusiasm is allowed to flow through to March 11 with assurance of a free, fair and transparent election.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now