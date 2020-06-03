UWAILA OMOZUWA: Rape now a pandemic in our country –Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday said that rape had become a pandemic in Nigeria.

He called for the strenghtening of laws on rape in the country to ensure offenders get adequate punishment.

Atiku stated this in response to the gang-rape/murder of a University of Benin undergraduate, Uwaila Omozuwa in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Read also: #JusticeForUwa: IGP orders transfer of UNIBEN student’s rape case to Abuja

The former vice president, who said he called on the family of the rape victim to express his condolences wrote on his Twitter handle, @atiku:

“I just spoke to the family of the late Uwa Omozuwa. I expressed my deepest condolences over her rape and murder. I feel their anguish. Sadly, rape is now a pandemic in our country.

“It is time we reviewed the laws on rape to ensure that there are no escape routes in the investigation, prosecution, conviction and adequate punishment for this heinous crime.”

