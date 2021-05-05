Uwazuruike alleges attack by Nnamdi Kanu's men | Ripples Nigeria

The Leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has alleged that he was attacked in the night by gunmen sent by the Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, Uwazuruike said he was attacked at his residence in the night by Kanu’s men.

Although he didn’t mention the exact time and his particular residence where the alleged attack took place, he said Kanu could have thought his (Uwazuruike’s) “security men were like the Nigerian security men that he can overawe and intimidate.”

He said, “Perhaps he thought that my security men were like the Nigerian security men that he can overawe and intimidate. Those who would see his men and run away with their guns so they can enter their offices and stations and burn them.

“It’s very funny. I don’t know what to say about this incident but you know that I know you very well and I know that you are an inconsequential fellow, the most cowardly person on earth that I know.

“I brought you up. I am here. As you can see, I am still in my house. I slept here. I didn’t come into this place this morning. You sent your men to attack me last night. If there is anybody that should know me better, it should be Nnamdi Kanu.”

Speaking further, Uwazuruike said that he opened the Biafra Radio for Kanu who later started using it against him. However, he admitted to having sent the men who took Kanu away on his wedding day.

“You came to do your traditional marriage in Nigeria, the wedding I gave you money to do, I was the person that gave you N450,000 to marry and get your wife. You came to Nigeria but because you were castigating me, you told your sister who is in the police up till today to organise mobile policemen for you to give you security and provide security for your wedding.

“Your sister brought all manner of mobile policemen and guarded the ceremony, including the SSS but I sent my men to arrest you. My men came to the gathering, in the presence of the so-called mobile policemen, came to the high table where you were, took you out, put you in the car, and brought you before my presence in Okwe.

“I kept you for five days just to teach you a lesson that Uwazuruike is bigger than you think. I never intended to kill you and I have never killed anybody. it’s not my business to kill people, moreover, I can never kill anybody who is professing Biafran freedom.

“I just wanted to teach you that the so-called mobile police you gathered through your sister cannot provide the security if I wanted to do so, but you were saying that the biggest mistake I made was that I left you alive and didn’t kill you.”

He warned Kanu that he was not the Nigerian security men that he would intimidate, saying that the things that he (Kanu) was doing were the things he (Uwazuruike) taught him.

Meanwhile, he said the reason why he made the video was to tell those who said they were clamouring for Biafra because of the way Nnamdi Kanu was agitating that if they are agitating for Biafra to attack him, then that should be the last thing to do, as he was the originator of the struggle.

“If you are agitating for Biafra to attack Uwazuruike, that should be the last thing you can do because I am the originator of the struggle. To attack me should be the last thing you should think of.

“I just want to tell our fellow Biafrans that I have been saying it right from the time that Nnamdi Kanu was recruited by those he is working for up till today, and he is not working for Biafra,” Uwazuruike added.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time, Uwazuruike would be blasting Kanu over a rift between them, which started years back.

Kanu had also accused Uwazuruike of receiving an oil block from the Federal Government to drop the agitations for Biafra, which Uwazuruike vehemently denied.

By Victor Uzoho

Opinions