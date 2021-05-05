Uwazuruike alleges attack by Nnamdi Kanu's men | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Uwazuruike alleges attack by Nnamdi Kanu’s men
The Leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has alleged that he was attacked in the night by gunmen sent by the Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
In a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday, Uwazuruike said he was attacked at his residence in the night by Kanu’s men.
Although he didn’t mention the exact time and his particular residence where the alleged attack took place, he said Kanu could have thought his (Uwazuruike’s) “security men were like the Nigerian security men that he can overawe and intimidate.”
He said, “Perhaps he thought that my security men were like the Nigerian security men that he can overawe and intimidate. Those who would see his men and run away with their guns so they can enter their offices and stations and burn them.
“It’s very funny. I don’t know what to say about this incident but you know that I know you very well and I know that you are an inconsequential fellow, the most cowardly person on earth that I know.
“I brought you up. I am here. As you can see, I am still in my house. I slept here. I didn’t come into this place this morning. You sent your men to attack me last night. If there is anybody that should know me better, it should be Nnamdi Kanu.”
Speaking further, Uwazuruike said that he opened the Biafra Radio for Kanu who later started using it against him. However, he admitted to having sent the men who took Kanu away on his wedding day.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: More on Pantami, Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast & why Ghana is new ‘Giant of Africa’
“You came to do your traditional marriage in Nigeria, the wedding I gave you money to do, I was the person that gave you N450,000 to marry and get your wife. You came to Nigeria but because you were castigating me, you told your sister who is in the police up till today to organise mobile policemen for you to give you security and provide security for your wedding.
“Your sister brought all manner of mobile policemen and guarded the ceremony, including the SSS but I sent my men to arrest you. My men came to the gathering, in the presence of the so-called mobile policemen, came to the high table where you were, took you out, put you in the car, and brought you before my presence in Okwe.
“I kept you for five days just to teach you a lesson that Uwazuruike is bigger than you think. I never intended to kill you and I have never killed anybody. it’s not my business to kill people, moreover, I can never kill anybody who is professing Biafran freedom.
“I just wanted to teach you that the so-called mobile police you gathered through your sister cannot provide the security if I wanted to do so, but you were saying that the biggest mistake I made was that I left you alive and didn’t kill you.”
He warned Kanu that he was not the Nigerian security men that he would intimidate, saying that the things that he (Kanu) was doing were the things he (Uwazuruike) taught him.
Meanwhile, he said the reason why he made the video was to tell those who said they were clamouring for Biafra because of the way Nnamdi Kanu was agitating that if they are agitating for Biafra to attack him, then that should be the last thing to do, as he was the originator of the struggle.
“If you are agitating for Biafra to attack Uwazuruike, that should be the last thing you can do because I am the originator of the struggle. To attack me should be the last thing you should think of.
“I just want to tell our fellow Biafrans that I have been saying it right from the time that Nnamdi Kanu was recruited by those he is working for up till today, and he is not working for Biafra,” Uwazuruike added.
Meanwhile, this was not the first time, Uwazuruike would be blasting Kanu over a rift between them, which started years back.
Kanu had also accused Uwazuruike of receiving an oil block from the Federal Government to drop the agitations for Biafra, which Uwazuruike vehemently denied.
By Victor Uzoho…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...