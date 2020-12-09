Uwazuruike condemns police raid on MASSOB office in search for IPOB members

The founder of the Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) Ralph Uwazuruike has condemned an alleged police raid on the group’s office.

The group’s office at Umuneke Ohuba, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State was allegedly raided by policemen said to be looking for members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Uwazuruike condemned the police raid in a statement by MASSOB’s Director of Information, Chris Mocha, adding that the policemen were looking for members of the outlawed IPOB in MASSOB secretariat without proper investigation.

Describing the raid as unnecessary, Uwazuruike wondered why the policemen drafted from Mbaitoli divisional headquarters, Nworieubi, could act on hearsay.

“The allegation is just giving the dog a bad name in order to hang it,” the statement said.

According to the statement, a group leader in Owerri Zone, Samuel Njoku had reported how policemen raided the Owerri Zonal Secretariat at Umuneke Ohuba village, Ubomiri, on allegations that IPOB members were using the place for their meeting.

He said: “IPOB was classified as a terrorist organisation by the Federal Government because of its violent approach to the agitation for Biafra. But BIM-MASSOB and IPOB have nothing in common.

“We had expected the policemen from Mbaitoli divisional headquarters to tow the same line of action by not raiding the office, knowing that IPOB has no existing structure in the Southeast.”

