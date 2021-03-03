Uwazuruike should be ashamed of himself, I'm way ahead of him –Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has berated the leader and founder of Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Ralph Uwazuruike, for saying he (Kanu) is being sponsored by some Igbo politicians to cause genocide in the South-East.

At a press conference in Owerri, the capital of Imo State on Tuesday, Uwazuruike had said that Kanu and IPOB were using the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to cause mayhem in the South-East by killing soldiers and Fulani herdsmen.

He had also recommended that the ESN should be handed over to the governors in the region so the outfit will not be turned into an ethnic militia.

Responding via a statement on Wednesday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, Kanu told Uwazuruike to create his own security outfit and hand it over to the governors since he was not comfortable with the creation of ESN.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been drawn to the shameful statement credited to the hotelier and hostel builder in our society who has been parading himself as the leader of the disgraceful groups called MASSOB and BIM, Chief Ralpheal Elebeanya Uwazuruike, that God-ordained Eastern Security Network (ESN), security outfit established by our liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should be handed over to South East governors to manage.

“How on earth did Uwazuruike think that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should handover the heavenly ordained ESN to the slaves installed by the Caliphate in different Government Houses in Biafraland?

“His intention of making such stupid suggestion is to turn ESN into another Eastern region version of the heavily politicized and now toothless security outfit formed in other regions. IPOB cannot fall for their trap!

“Uwazuruike is not ashamed of himself by trying to use ESN to cover his atrocities in Biafraland.

“Uwazuruike was the man who boasted that he had more boys than Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that should he unleash his boys, no place would contain them.

“We, therefore, challenge Uwazuruike to form his own security outfit and hand over to the South East and South-South governors.

“IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are capable of managing ESN to pursue its mandate.”

