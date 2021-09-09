Uzoamaka Ohiri, OAP Nedu’s estranged wife, reportedly invited for questioning by Police

Uzoamaka Ohiri, the estranged wife of Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani better known as Nedu has reportedly been invited for questioning by the Nigerian police.

It was gathered that Policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, visited her home in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Tuesday, September 7, but met her absence.

They subsequently informed the security guard to inform her to report at the SCID on Thursday.

Read also: CELEB GIST: Singer Bella Shmurda deported from Ghana, Nedu exposes wife’s paternity fraud. More stories…

It is unclear why the police seek her, or if it’s related to her recent troubles with her husband, Nedu.

The mother of three has been trending on social media for the last five days after accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence and later, infidelity.

In his response to his ex-wife’s allegations, Nedu said he had in fact been the victim of domestic violence, rather than Uzoamaka and that his wife cheated on him during the time of their marriage.

Join the conversation

Opinions