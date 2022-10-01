Uzodimma charges politicians, religious leaders to promote Nigeria’s unity

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday urged political and religious leaders to promote unity in Nigeria.

The governor made the call in his independence anniversary broadcast to the people of the State.

He encouraged Nigerians to avoid politics that promote hatred, and secessionist agitations in the country.

Uzodinma said: “As we mark this 62nd Independence Anniversary, may it serve as a wake-up call to all political and religious leaders to fashion out ways of promoting our unity.

“We should eschew politics of hatred and divisiveness. We should stop engaging in such acts that question our loyalty to this great nation. Such activities include sponsoring insecurity and promoting separatism.

“We should also resolve to accommodate one another, irrespective of our differences, believing that the God that made it possible for us to find ourselves in one entity called Nigeria, did not make a mistake.



“If we can shun avarice, greed and ethnic irredentism, we will be helping in no small measure in building that nation that guarantees equal opportunities for all. This is the Nigeria which our founding fathers dreamt of and fought gallantly for. Let us first shower our country with the love she needs, and she will in return, surely avail us of the opportunities we desire.

“Let me also use the auspicious occasion of this independence celebration to sincerely congratulate ordinary Nigerians for their resilience these past 62 years. By living in different parts of the country to earn your livelihoods, even in the face of security threats and daunting economic challenges, you have continued to demonstrate your commitment to a united Nigeria.

“ I declare you the real heroes of this independence celebration. You have shown incredible faith in the country. Please, do not despair.”

