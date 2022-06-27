Uzodimma grants unknown gunmen amnesty, gives 10-day window to surrender arms

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, has granted amnesty to gunmen in the state, and also given them a 10-day ultimatum to surrender their arms.

Uzodimma who spoke to journalists in Owerri, the state capital on Sunday, said the window of grace was to afford the gunmen and other criminals to lay down their arms and embrace the amnesty in their own interest.

He further advised the gunmen to leave their hideouts in the forests and surrender themselves and their arms to the traditional rulers in their domains for unconditional pardon.

The Governor also said the state would take delivery of military equipment that would be used to clear the remnants of gunmen hiding in various bushes in the state using the eastern security outfit, Ebube-Agu.

“The state is more determined now than before to clear all bandits and to achieve this, the expected equipment and additional recruitment of more Ebube-Agu personnel working in collaboration with the security agencies in the state will be used to clear all the waterways and rid the state of gunmen including crude-oil theft.

“All the waterways are under surveillance with the delivery of new Naval Equipment to the Naval Base in Oguta,” he said.

