Uzodimma signs bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, signed a bill extending teachers’ retirement age to 65 years in the state.

The bill also extended the service year for teachers from 35 years to 40 years.

Before the signing of the bill, the retirement age for teachers in Imo State was 60 years.

In his address after signing the bill into law, Uzodimma said the new law would encourage teachers in public schools in the state.

He said: “Having given the teachers an extra five years, they are expected to bring out their time and work harder to give Imo children the best form of teaching and learning and graduate them as the best in Nigeria.”

The governor described the gesture as “value addition” and challenged the teachers to show more commitment to their jobs.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Chike Olemgbe, who was also at the event, said the Executive Bill was forwarded to the House and passed after the third reading on November 16.

He commended the governor for showing concern for the welfare of the people.

Olemgbe said the bill was well-thought and described its passage and signing into law as “historical.”

