Uzodimma wins APC governorship ticket in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Friday, secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the November 11 election in the state.

The Chairman of the Imo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, Rear Admiral William Kayoda (retd), declared Uzodimma as the party’s candidate for the election at the end of the governorship primary held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Square in Owerri, the state capital.

The governor garnered 63,618 votes in the exercise.

The APC adopted the direct mode of primary for the process of nominating its candidate for the November election.

In his acceptance speech, Uzodinma promised to do more for the people of Imo by flushing out the criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state.

He also expressed optimism about his chances of winning the election.

Uzodinma was sworn in as Imo governor in February 2020.

